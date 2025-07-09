Company Directory
Innova Solutions
Innova Solutions Salaries

Innova Solutions's salary ranges from $7,745 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $54,773 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $37.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations
$7.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$54.8K

Product Manager
$53.4K
Project Manager
$32.4K
Recruiter
$40K
Software Engineering Manager
$48.4K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Innova Solutions is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $54,773. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Innova Solutions is $39,996.

