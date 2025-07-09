Company Directory
Indian Institute of Science
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Indian Institute of Science Salaries

Indian Institute of Science's salary ranges from $1,200 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $11,293 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Indian Institute of Science. Last updated: 8/2/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$1.2K
Hardware Engineer
$6.7K
Software Engineer
$11.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Indian Institute of Science is 軟體工程師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $11,293. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indian Institute of Science is $6,693.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Indian Institute of Science

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources