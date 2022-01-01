iManage Salaries

Company Directory
iManage's salary ranges from $111,362 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the low-end to $231,150 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of iManage. Last updated: 7/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $154K
Customer Service
$139K
Data Scientist
$125K

Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
Product Manager
$111K
Sales
$231K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$127K
Software Engineering Manager
$129K
The highest paying role reported at iManage is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iManage is $128,231.

