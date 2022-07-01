Company Directory
Imagen
Imagen Salaries

Imagen's salary ranges from $108,540 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $398,000 for a Physician at the high-end. Last updated: 7/31/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$131K
Physician
$398K
Product Manager
$216K

Recruiter
$109K
Software Engineer
$114K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Imagen is Physician at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $398,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Imagen is $130,650.

