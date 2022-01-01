Company Directory
IKEA
Work Here? Claim Your Company

IKEA Salaries

IKEA's salary ranges from $16,478 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Russia at the low-end to $422,100 for a Data Science Manager in Netherlands at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of IKEA. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $96.3K
Senior Software Engineer $105K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $61.2K
Product Manager
Median $100K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Product Designer
Median $107K

UX Designer

Accountant
$85.7K
Administrative Assistant
$23.4K
Business Analyst
$66.6K
Customer Service
$26.6K
Data Science Manager
$422K
Financial Analyst
$83.1K
Industrial Designer
$35.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$16.5K
Project Manager
$55.3K
Recruiter
$66.7K
Sales
$50.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$31K
Solution Architect
$77.6K
Technical Programme Manager
$109K
UX Researcher
$54.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in IKEA è Responsabile Data Science at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $422,100. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in IKEA è di $66,626.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for IKEA

Related Companies

  • Patagonia
  • Meijer
  • Hallmark Cards
  • Publix
  • Klarna
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources