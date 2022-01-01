Company Directory
IHS Markit
IHS Markit Salaries

IHS Markit's salary ranges from $9,944 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $258,700 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of IHS Markit. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $99.2K
Senior Software Engineer $136K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $98K
Business Analyst
$79.1K

Business Development
$84.2K
Data Analyst
$83.7K
Data Scientist
$106K
Financial Analyst
$9.9K
Human Resources
$51K
Investment Banker
$29.8K
Management Consultant
$192K
Product Design Manager
$122K
Product Manager
$170K
Project Manager
$93.5K
Recruiter
$13.4K
Sales Engineer
$111K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$104K
Software Engineering Manager
$259K
Technical Programme Manager
$112K
UX Researcher
$149K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at IHS Markit is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IHS Markit is $101,341.

Other Resources