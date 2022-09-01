Company Directory
iFood
iFood Salaries

iFood's salary ranges from $12,478 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $100,491 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of iFood. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
I9 $12.5K
I10 $22.6K
I11 $23K
I12 $29.2K
I13 $37.7K
I14 $39.8K
N1 $42.9K
N2 $53.5K

Back-End Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $36.1K
Product Manager
Median $15.8K

Business Operations
$33.6K
Business Analyst
$26.8K
Data Analyst
$37K
Data Science Manager
$100K
Human Resources
$26.7K
Product Designer
$23.9K
Product Design Manager
$94.9K
FAQs

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v iFood je Vodja znanosti podatkov at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $100,491. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v iFood je $33,586.

Other Resources