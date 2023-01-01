Company Directory
IDwall
Work Here? Claim Your Company

IDwall Salaries

IDwall's salary ranges from $17,008 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $41,494 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of IDwall. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $17K
Data Scientist
$23.5K
Product Designer
$41.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Recruiter
$18.4K
Technical Programme Manager
$40.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في IDwall هو مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $41,494. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في IDwall هو $23,504.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for IDwall

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Databricks
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources