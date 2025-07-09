Company Directory
Idp Education
Idp Education Salaries

Idp Education's salary ranges from $5,016 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Bangladesh at the low-end to $160,464 for a Product Manager in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Idp Education. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Administrative Assistant
$38.1K
Data Scientist
$98.7K
Marketing
$62.2K

Product Designer
$66.1K
Product Manager
$160K
Sales
$5K
Software Engineer
$9.6K
FAQs

据报道，Idp Education最高薪的职位是产品经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$160,464。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Idp Education的年总薪酬中位数为$62,239。

