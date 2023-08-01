Company Directory
IDfy
IDfy Salaries

IDfy's salary ranges from $12,367 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $20,923 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of IDfy. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $15K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Human Resources
$20.9K
Product Manager
$13.8K

Cybersecurity Analyst
$12.4K
FAQs

