Company Directory
IDEMIA
Work Here? Claim Your Company

IDEMIA Salaries

IDEMIA's salary ranges from $5,915 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $165,825 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of IDEMIA. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Financial Analyst
$69.7K
Product Designer
$166K
Product Manager
Median $138K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Software Engineer
$5.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$65.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at IDEMIA is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IDEMIA is $69,650.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for IDEMIA

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources