Idealo Salaries

Idealo's salary ranges from $55,549 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $128,852 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Idealo. Last updated: 7/30/2025

Software Engineer
Median $78K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$55.5K
Data Scientist
$80.4K

Product Manager
$93.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$129K
FAQs

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Idealo adalah Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $128,852. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Idealo adalah $80,405.

