ICON Salaries

ICON's salary ranges from $114,395 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $173,400 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of ICON. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Controls Engineer
$136K
Data Scientist
$119K
Mechanical Engineer
$129K

Product Designer
$119K
Product Manager
$173K
Software Engineer
$114K
FAQs

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v ICON je Vodja izdelka at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $173,400. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v ICON je $124,380.

