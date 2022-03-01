Company Directory
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Salaries

ICICI Bank's salary ranges from $4,231 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $32,178 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of ICICI Bank. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $18.5K
Financial Analyst
Median $18.5K
Software Engineer
Median $11.4K

Sales
Median $10.1K

Sales Development Representative

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $12.7K
Data Scientist
Median $20.2K
Administrative Assistant
$4.2K
Business Analyst
$15K
Business Development
$32.2K
Data Science Manager
$16.3K
Human Resources
$7.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$23.1K
Investment Banker
$7.5K
Marketing
$16.5K
Programme Manager
$21K
Project Manager
$8.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$17.1K
Technical Programme Manager
$12.4K
Venture Capitalist
$22.9K
El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en ICICI Bank es Desarrollo de Negocios at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $32,178. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en ICICI Bank es $16,299.

