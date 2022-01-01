Company Directory
ICF
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ICF Salaries

ICF's salary ranges from $52,629 in total compensation per year for a Electrical Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $517,575 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of ICF. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $114K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
Median $65K
Data Scientist
Median $75K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Business Analyst
Median $121K
Administrative Assistant
$121K
Business Development
$518K
Civil Engineer
$87.6K
Electrical Engineer
$52.6K
Financial Analyst
$129K
Information Technologist (IT)
$72.4K
Management Consultant
$91.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$62.4K
Product Manager
$103K
Project Manager
$79.6K
Recruiter
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$119K
Solution Architect
$233K

Data Architect

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at ICF is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $517,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ICF is $102,510.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ICF

Related Companies

  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • Unisys
  • Perficient
  • ISG
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources