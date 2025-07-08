Company Directory
Hinduja Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Hinduja Group Salaries

Hinduja Group's salary ranges from $2,025 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $31,537 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hinduja Group. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Management Consultant
$31.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$12.4K
Product Manager
$2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Sales
$11.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Hinduja Group is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $31,537. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hinduja Group is $11,826.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Hinduja Group

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Dropbox
  • Square
  • Microsoft
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources