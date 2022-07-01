Company Directory
hims & hers
hims & hers Salaries

hims & hers's salary ranges from $140,250 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $482,575 for a Industrial Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of hims & hers. Last updated: 8/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $200K

Back-End Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $150K
Product Manager
Median $205K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $250K
Business Analyst
$176K
Data Analyst
$171K
Data Science Manager
$402K
Financial Analyst
$140K
Industrial Designer
$483K
Marketing
$239K
Project Manager
$176K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at hims & hers is Industrial Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $482,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at hims & hers is $200,000.

