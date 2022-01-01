Company Directory
Hilti
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Hilti Salaries

Hilti's salary ranges from $8,240 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in India at the low-end to $214,925 for a Marketing in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hilti. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
Median $144K
Software Engineer
Median $21K
Business Analyst
$15.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Civil Engineer
$74.9K
Data Scientist
$65.1K
Financial Analyst
$23.6K
Marketing
$215K
Marketing Operations
$39.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$8.2K
Programme Manager
$170K
Project Manager
$60.2K
Sales
$23.5K
Sales Engineer
$125K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$36.8K
Solution Architect
$69.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Hilti is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $214,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hilti is $60,157.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Hilti

Related Companies

  • Veeco
  • Cerner
  • EPAM Systems
  • Sprinklr
  • HireRight
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources