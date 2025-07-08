Hikvision Salaries

Company Directory
Hikvision's salary ranges from $5,518 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Netherlands at the low-end to $56,119 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hikvision. Last updated: 7/27/2025

Business Analyst
$18.5K
Data Analyst
$37.8K
Hardware Engineer
$5.5K

Software Engineer
$56.1K
Ο ρόλος με την υψηλότερη πληρωμή που αναφέρθηκε στην Hikvision είναι ο Μηχανικός Λογισμικού at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αποζημίωση $56,119. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει τον βασικό μισθό, καθώς και τυχόν πιθανή αποζημίωση σε μετοχές και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αποζημίωση που αναφέρθηκε στην Hikvision είναι $28,160.

Other Resources