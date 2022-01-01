Company Directory
Highspot
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Highspot Salaries

Highspot's salary ranges from $100,606 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $254,316 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Highspot. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer II $221K
Senior Software Engineer $229K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $230K
Product Manager
Median $223K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Technical Programme Manager
Median $180K
Accountant
$171K
Business Development
$235K
Customer Service
$153K
Customer Success
$146K
Human Resources
$186K
Marketing
$130K
Product Designer
$101K
Product Design Manager
$254K
Project Manager
$163K
Recruiter
Median $135K
Revenue Operations
$196K
Sales
$149K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$147K
Solution Architect
$169K
Technical Writer
$179K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
Options

At Highspot, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (25.00% annually)

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
Options

At Highspot, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Highspot is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $254,316. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Highspot is $174,824.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Highspot

Related Companies

  • Pluralsight
  • Circadence
  • BlueVine
  • Kareo
  • Pantheon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources