Company Directory
Fresenius
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fresenius Salaries

Fresenius's salary ranges from $75,170 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $213,925 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fresenius. Last updated: 8/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Mechanical Engineer
$89.6K
Product Manager
$156K
Project Manager
$214K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Software Engineer
$75.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Fresenius, ir Projektu vadītājs at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $213,925. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Fresenius, ir $122,663.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fresenius

Related Companies

  • Mayo Clinic
  • UPMC
  • Intermountain Healthcare
  • Healthgrades
  • Penn Medicine
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources