FreedomPay
FreedomPay Salaries

FreedomPay's salary ranges from $71,789 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $210,940 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of FreedomPay. Last updated: 8/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Sales
$71.8K
Solution Architect
$211K

FAQs

FreedomPay에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 솔루션 아키텍트 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $210,940입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
FreedomPay에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $130,000입니다.

