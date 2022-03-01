Company Directory
FOX
FOX Salaries

FOX's salary ranges from $71,640 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $497,500 for a Trust and Safety at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of FOX. Last updated: 8/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $139K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $189K
Accountant
$89.6K

Business Analyst
$82.4K
Financial Analyst
$71.6K
Hardware Engineer
$120K
Product Designer
$96.5K
Product Manager
$73.4K
Project Manager
$109K
Sales
$311K
Technical Programme Manager
$143K
Trust and Safety
$498K
FAQs

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā FOX, ir Uzticamība un drošība at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $497,500. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā FOX, ir $114,743.

