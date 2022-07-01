Company Directory
Found
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Found Salaries

Found's salary ranges from $169,150 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager at the low-end to $358,241 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Found. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Business Operations Manager
$169K
Marketing
$181K
Recruiter
$188K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Software Engineer
$358K
UX Researcher
$172K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Found er Softwareingeniør at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $358,241. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Found er $180,900.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Found

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • Flipkart
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources