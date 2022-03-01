Company Directory
Forward Salaries

Forward's salary ranges from $83,300 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $616,900 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Forward. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $145K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations
$124K
Business Analyst
$90.5K

Business Development
$83.3K
Customer Service
$124K
Marketing Operations
$104K
Product Designer
$109K
Product Manager
$251K
Programme Manager
$186K
Software Engineering Manager
$617K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At Forward, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Forward is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $616,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forward is $124,408.

