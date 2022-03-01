Forward Salaries

Forward's salary ranges from $83,300 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $616,900 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Forward. Last updated: 7/26/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
At Forward, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)
