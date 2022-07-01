Company Directory
Forward Financing
Forward Financing Salaries

Forward Financing's salary ranges from $71,640 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $198,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Forward Financing. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $198K

Back-End Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$180K
Marketing
$71.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
The highest paying role reported at Forward Financing is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $198,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forward Financing is $180,096.

