Fortra Salaries

Fortra's salary ranges from $93,007 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer in Australia at the low-end to $195,975 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fortra. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $125K
Human Resources
$94.5K
Product Manager
$141K

Project Manager
$141K
Sales Engineer
$93K
Solution Architect
$196K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Fortra is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortra is $132,600.

