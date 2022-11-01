Company Directory
Fortna
Fortna Salaries

Fortna's salary ranges from $93,465 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $306,525 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fortna. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $115K
Product Manager
$307K
Project Manager
$93.5K

Sales
$118K
Software Engineer
$123K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
The highest paying role reported at Fortna is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortna is $120,490.

