Fortinet
Fortinet Salaries

Fortinet's salary ranges from $35,178 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in India at the low-end to $389,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fortinet. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
P1 $72.2K
P2 $82K
P3 $99.3K
P4 $151K
P5 $174K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Network Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Web Developer

Product Manager
Median $389K
Sales
Median $150K

Sales Engineer
Median $200K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $286K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $139K
Business Analyst
$111K
Business Development
$79.6K
Customer Service
$55.5K
Data Scientist
$179K
Financial Analyst
$122K
Hardware Engineer
$71.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$68.1K
Management Consultant
$35.2K
Marketing
$62.2K
Marketing Operations
$90.5K
Product Designer
$219K
Project Manager
$60.4K
Technical Programme Manager
$209K
Technical Writer
$115K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (25.00% annually)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Fortinet is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $389,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortinet is $112,673.

