Forter
Forter Salaries

Forter's salary ranges from $64,976 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Canada at the low-end to $300,900 for a Business Operations Manager in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Forter. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $132K
Business Operations Manager
$301K
Data Analyst
$111K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
Data Scientist
$119K
Human Resources
$155K
Marketing
$65K
Product Manager
$204K
Recruiter
$136K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$72.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$227K
The highest paying role reported at Forter is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $300,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forter is $133,889.

