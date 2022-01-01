Company Directory
Fortanix
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fortanix Salaries

Fortanix's salary ranges from $35,074 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $183,080 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fortanix. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $35.1K
Human Resources
$138K
Product Manager
$183K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Software Engineering Manager
$105K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Fortanix is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $183,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortanix is $121,189.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fortanix

Related Companies

  • HackerOne
  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • ExtraHop
  • Circadence
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources