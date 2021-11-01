Company Directory
Flow
Flow Salaries

Flow's salary ranges from $22,612 in total compensation per year for a Programme Manager at the low-end to $218,900 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Flow. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Marketing
$128K
Product Manager
$106K
Programme Manager
$22.6K

Recruiter
$99.5K
Software Engineer
$109K
Software Engineering Manager
$219K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Flow is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flow is $107,478.

