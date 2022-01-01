Company Directory
FIS
FIS Salaries

FIS's salary ranges from $4,250 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $341,700 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of FIS. Last updated: 8/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $109K
Software Engineer 2 $102K
Senior Software Engineer $168K
Specialist Software Engineer $174K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $81.1K
Product Manager
Median $115K

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $10.9K
Data Analyst
Median $125K
Solution Architect
Median $142K

Data Architect

Product Designer
Median $100K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $84K
Business Development
$111K
Customer Service
$4.3K
Data Science Manager
$342K
Financial Analyst
$103K
Human Resources
$63.4K
Management Consultant
$117K
Marketing
$149K
Product Design Manager
$25.6K
Programme Manager
$105K
Recruiter
$142K
Sales Engineer
$205K
Software Engineering Manager
$207K
Technical Programme Manager
$27.1K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at FIS is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $341,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FIS is $109,916.

