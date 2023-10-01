Company Directory
Fermilab
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fermilab Salaries

Fermilab's salary ranges from $70,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $105,000 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fermilab. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $70K
Data Scientist
Median $74K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $105K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Administrative Assistant
$105K
Information Technologist (IT)
$78.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Fermilab is Mechanical Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $105,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fermilab is $78,400.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fermilab

Related Companies

  • Google
  • SoFi
  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources