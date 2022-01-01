Company Directory
Federal Reserve Board
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Federal Reserve Board Salaries

Federal Reserve Board's salary ranges from $70,000 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $155,775 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Federal Reserve Board. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
Median $70K
Software Engineer
Median $113K
Financial Analyst
Median $105K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Business Analyst
$114K
Information Technologist (IT)
$156K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Federal Reserve Board is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Federal Reserve Board is $113,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Federal Reserve Board

Related Companies

  • NASA
  • Department of Homeland Security
  • United States Air Force
  • NASA JPL
  • Tennessee Valley Authority
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources