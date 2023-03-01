Company Directory
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Salaries

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $105,840 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $76K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Financial Analyst
Median $66.3K
Accountant
$78.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Administrative Assistant
$64.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$89.3K
Project Manager
$106K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $105,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is $77,396.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • Coinbase
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources