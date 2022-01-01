Company Directory
Fastly
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fastly Salaries

Fastly's salary ranges from $62,102 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $442,200 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fastly. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
E3 $191K
E4 $233K
E5 $306K
E6 $373K
Sales
Median $170K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $320K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 22
47 22
Corporate Development
$302K
Customer Service
$118K
Data Scientist
$116K
Human Resources
$228K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.1K
Marketing
$247K
Product Manager
$442K
Project Manager
$139K
Sales Engineer
$205K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$124K
Solution Architect
$351K
Technical Programme Manager
$191K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

Yr 1

33%

Yr 2

34%

Yr 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-Yr (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.75% monthly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.83% monthly)

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

33%

Yr 1

33%

Yr 2

34%

Yr 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-Yr (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-Yr (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-Yr (8.50% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Fastly is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $442,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fastly is $216,927.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fastly

Related Companies

  • Verily
  • Smartsheet
  • CrowdStrike
  • Microsoft
  • Salesforce
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources