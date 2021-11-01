FareHarbor Salaries

Company Directory
FareHarbor's salary ranges from $56,280 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $223,236 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of FareHarbor. Last updated: 7/28/2025

$160K

Human Resources
$56.3K
Product Manager
$128K
Sales
$66.6K

Software Engineer
$223K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
$197K
FAQs

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez FareHarbor est Ingénieur logiciel at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $223,236. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez FareHarbor est de $128,092.

