Company Directory
Fairview Health Services
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fairview Health Services Salaries

Fairview Health Services's salary ranges from $40,800 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $137,700 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fairview Health Services. Last updated: 7/28/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$40.8K
Human Resources
$106K
Information Technologist (IT)
$85.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 22
47 22
Project Manager
$138K
Solution Architect
$45.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Fairview Health Services is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $137,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fairview Health Services is $85,425.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fairview Health Services

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Netflix
  • DoorDash
  • PayPal
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources