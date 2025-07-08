FairMoney Salaries

Company Directory
FairMoney's salary ranges from $40,747 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in France at the low-end to $95,433 for a Solution Architect in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of FairMoney. Last updated: 7/28/2025

Data Scientist
$40.7K
Human Resources
$90.2K
Product Manager
$54.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software Engineer
$54.1K
Solution Architect
$95.4K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at FairMoney is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,433. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FairMoney is $54,789.

