Elastic Salaries

Elastic's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $377,750 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Elastic. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
C5 $172K
C6 $230K
C7 $298K
C8 $378K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
C5 $205K
C6 $275K
Sales
Median $200K

Product Manager
Median $359K
Data Scientist
Median $239K
Business Analyst
$246K
Customer Service
$137K
Data Analyst
$181K
Data Science Manager
$323K
Information Technologist (IT)
$247K
Legal
$167K
Marketing Operations
$218K
Product Designer
$132K
Product Design Manager
$328K
Project Manager
$230K
Recruiter
$79.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$121K
Software Engineering Manager
$145K
Technical Writer
$161K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Elastic, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Elastic, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (12.50% semi-annually)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Elastic is Software Engineer at the C8 level with a yearly total compensation of $377,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Elastic is $218,085.

Other Resources