El Camino Health
El Camino Health Salaries

El Camino Health's salary ranges from $139,300 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $208,638 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of El Camino Health. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Administrative Assistant
$139K
Software Engineer
$209K
Software Engineering Manager
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at El Camino Health is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,638. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at El Camino Health is $198,588.

