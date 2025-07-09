Company Directory
DeciBio
DeciBio Salaries

DeciBio's salary ranges from $102,711 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $119,400 for a Data Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of DeciBio. Last updated: 7/31/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$119K
Product Manager
$103K
Software Engineer
$105K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at DeciBio is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DeciBio is $105,470.

