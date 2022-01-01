Company Directory
Darktrace Salaries

Darktrace's salary ranges from $35,380 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in United Kingdom at the low-end to $222,509 for a Sales in Brazil at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Darktrace. Last updated: 8/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $61.1K
Customer Service
$54.8K
Customer Success
$107K

Information Technologist (IT)
$35.4K
Product Designer
$60.1K
Project Manager
$73.8K
Sales
$223K
Sales Engineer
$76.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$45.3K
Solution Architect
$85.6K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Darktrace is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $222,509. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Darktrace is $67,429.

