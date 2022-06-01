Company Directory
CybelAngel
CybelAngel Salaries

CybelAngel's salary ranges from $69,593 in total compensation per year for a Sales in France at the low-end to $158,087 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of CybelAngel. Last updated: 8/1/2025

$160K

Human Resources
$158K
Marketing
$133K
Sales
$69.6K

Software Engineer
$98.6K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at CybelAngel is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,087. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CybelAngel is $115,696.

