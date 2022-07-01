Company Directory
Cyara Salaries

Cyara's salary ranges from $48,363 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $211,050 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cyara. Last updated: 8/1/2025

$160K

Product Designer
$48.4K
Software Engineer
$69.1K
Solution Architect
$211K

FAQs

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Cyara הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $211,050. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cyara הוא $69,051.

