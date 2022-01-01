Cvent Salaries

Company Directory
Cvent's salary ranges from $5,916 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $226,125 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cvent. Last updated: 8/2/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $108K
Software Engineer II $116K
Senior Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Principal Software Engineer $173K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $110K

UX Designer

Customer Service
$192K

Customer Success
$17.2K
Data Analyst
$105K
Data Scientist
$94K
Information Technologist (IT)
$151K
Management Consultant
$64.1K
Marketing
$13.6K
Marketing Operations
$166K
Product Manager
$162K
Programme Manager
$89.3K
Project Manager
$69.7K
Recruiter
$5.9K
Sales
$79.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$221K
Solution Architect
$226K
Technical Programme Manager
$31K
UX Researcher
$131K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Cvent is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cvent is $110,000.

