CSS
CSS Salaries

CSS's salary ranges from $3,007 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $328,350 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of CSS. Last updated: 8/1/2025

$160K

Business Operations Manager
$166K
Customer Service
$3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$328K

Software Engineer
$231K
Technical Programme Manager
$99.5K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at CSS is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $328,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CSS is $165,825.

