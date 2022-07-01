Company Directory
Critical Start
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Critical Start Salaries

Critical Start's salary ranges from $55,275 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in Poland at the low-end to $189,050 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Critical Start. Last updated: 8/4/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Cybersecurity Analyst
$55.3K
Software Engineer
$120K
Software Engineering Manager
$189K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Critical Start ialah Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $189,050. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Critical Start ialah $119,595.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Critical Start

Related Companies

  • Zimperium
  • Zoot Enterprises
  • Anomali
  • Bugcrowd
  • Radisys
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources