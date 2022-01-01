Company Directory
Credit Karma
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Credit Karma Salaries

Credit Karma's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $727,714 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Credit Karma. Last updated: 8/8/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $146K
Software Engineer II $203K
Software Engineer III $242K
Software Engineer IV $325K
Senior Software Engineer I $398K
Senior Software Engineer II $350K
Staff Software Engineer I $525K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $188K
Senior Product Manager $321K
Staff Product Manager $478K
Associate Director $528K
Director $728K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $489K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Marketing
Median $273K
Data Scientist
Median $280K
Product Designer
Median $447K
Business Analyst
Median $200K
Technical Programme Manager
Median $285K
Business Development
Median $224K
Business Operations
$99.5K
Data Science Manager
$334K
Product Design Manager
$561K
Programme Manager
$154K
Recruiter
$117K
Sales
$408K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$219K
Solution Architect
$362K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Credit Karma, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Credit Karma is Product Manager at the Director level with a yearly total compensation of $727,714. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Karma is $321,045.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Credit Karma

Related Companies

  • Remitly
  • Two Sigma
  • Gemini
  • BitMEX
  • Okcoin
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources